Madhya Pradesh by-polls: 63 with criminal background, 80 crorepati candidates in fray

New Delhi, Oct 26: The by-elections to held in Madhya Pradesh on November 3 have 63 candidates with pending criminal cases.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says that it has analysed the 355 candidates who are contesting the by-elections.

Candidates with Criminal Cases: Out of 355 candidates analyzed, 63 (18%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 39(11%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 14(50%) out of 28 candidates analysed from INC, 12(43%) out of 28 candidates analysed from BJP, 8 (29%) out of 28 candidates analysed from BSP, 4 (29%) out of 14 candidates analysed from SP and 16 (9%) out of 178 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 6(21%) out of 28 candidates analysed from INC, 8(29%) out of 28 candidates analysed from BJP, 3 (11%) out of 28 candidates analysed from BSP, 4 (29%) out of 14 candidates analysed from SP and 13 (7%) out of 178 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Candidates with declared cases related to murder: 1 candidate has declared case related to murder (IPC Section-302) against himself.

Candidates with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 7 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

Red Alert Constituencies*: 10 (36%) out of 28 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Financial:

Crorepati Candidates: Out of the 355 candidates, 80(23%) are crorepatis.

Party wise Crorepati Candidates: Among the major parties 23(82%) out of 28 candidates analysed from BJP, 22(79%) out of 28 candidates analysed from INC, 13(46%) out of 28 candidates analysed from BSP, 2(14%) out of 14 candidates analysed from SP and 14 (8%) out of 178 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Bye Elections 2020 is Rs 1.10 Crores.

Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 28 INC candidates analysed is Rs. 5.82 crores, 28 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 3.17 crores, 28 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 1.56 crores, 14 SP candidates have average assets of Rs. 33.87 lakhs and 178 Independent candidates have average assets of Rs. 32.10 lakhs.

Other details:

Age details of candidates: 158(45%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 160 (45%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 37(10%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.

Gender details of candidates: 22(6%) female candidates are contesting in the Madhya Pradesh assembly Bye election 2020.