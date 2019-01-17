Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader shot dead in Mandsaur

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Mandsaur, Jan 17: BJP leader and Mandsaur Municipal Corporation President, Prahlad Bandhwar, was shot dead in Nai Abaadi, Mandsaur on Thursday. Police has launched a search operation for the miscreants.

SL Borsi, SHO Kotwali police station, said, "We have got a name, police is searching for him. A police team has gone for the same. They had a land dispute."

The BJP leader was rushed to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw. Doctors tried to resuscitate Bandhwar, but he succumbed to the injuries.