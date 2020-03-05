  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Madhya Pradesh: Big blow to Kamal Nath govt as Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang resigns

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 05: Alleging continuous negligence from the party, Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh Hardeep Singh Dang on Thursday evening tendered his resignation from the post of MLA. He sent his letter of resignation to Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati.

    Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang resigns

    In his resignation letter, Dang mentioned that though he got people's mandate for a second time, still he is being ignored by the party leadership in the state. He also mentioned that none of the ministers is ready to continue as they find the present government as corrupt.

    He was one of the 10 MLAs who had gone missing, with the Congress accusing the BJP of holding these MLAs hostage to bring down the government in Madhya Pradesh.

    Earlier in the day, the MLAs of the SP and BSP who came back to Bhopal on a special plane arranged by Congress leaders denied that they had been abducted'' by BJP leaders.

    While reaffirming support to the Congress government, BSP MLAs Ram Bai and Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha and SP legislator Rajesh Shukla denied that any BJP leader had contacted them.

    The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 114 Congress MLAs followed by the BJP which has 107 members.

    The mark for simple majority is 116. Four independents, two MLAs of the BSP and one of the SP provide crucial support to the Congress government.

    Two seats are vacant following the deaths of a Congress and a BJP legislator.

    More MADHYA PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh congress

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X