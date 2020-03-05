Madhya Pradesh: Big blow to Kamal Nath govt as Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang resigns

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 05: Alleging continuous negligence from the party, Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh Hardeep Singh Dang on Thursday evening tendered his resignation from the post of MLA. He sent his letter of resignation to Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati.

In his resignation letter, Dang mentioned that though he got people's mandate for a second time, still he is being ignored by the party leadership in the state. He also mentioned that none of the ministers is ready to continue as they find the present government as corrupt.

He was one of the 10 MLAs who had gone missing, with the Congress accusing the BJP of holding these MLAs hostage to bring down the government in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, the MLAs of the SP and BSP who came back to Bhopal on a special plane arranged by Congress leaders denied that they had been abducted'' by BJP leaders.

While reaffirming support to the Congress government, BSP MLAs Ram Bai and Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha and SP legislator Rajesh Shukla denied that any BJP leader had contacted them.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 114 Congress MLAs followed by the BJP which has 107 members.

The mark for simple majority is 116. Four independents, two MLAs of the BSP and one of the SP provide crucial support to the Congress government.

Two seats are vacant following the deaths of a Congress and a BJP legislator.