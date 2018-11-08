MP Polls: BJP releases third list of candidates; fields Kailash Vijayvargiya's son from Indore-3

Bhopal, Nov 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the third list of 32 candidates for upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018.

The candidates for the nine seats in Indore district include BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and his son Akash Kailash Vijayvargiya.

On November 5, the party had released the second list of 17 candidates, fielding Lok Sabha member Anoop Mishra, who is the nephew of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and two women nominees.

Meanwhile, the Congress' fourth list released yesterday also included name of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani.

Congress has fielded CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law from Waraseoni.

Masani had joined the Congress on November 3 in the presence of state unit president Kamal Nath and the state's campaign committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Earlier on November 3, the party had released the first list of 177 candidates for Madhya Pradesh elections while declaring that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would contest from Budhni. The party fielded ministers Narottam Mishra and Yashodhara Raje Scindia from Datia and Shivpuri respectively.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018 will be held on November 28. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 11. The tenure of the 230-member state Assembly ends on January 7, 2019. The BJP has been in power in the state since 2003 and is seeking a fourth straight term.