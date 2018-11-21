  • search

MP: Hema Malini delivers ‘Sholay’ dialogue at rally; asks people to back ‘Basanti’ to see BJP win

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bhopal, Nov 21: BJP MP Hema Malini is in the middle of campaigning for her party for the upcoming Assembly elections. On Monday, November 19, the MP from Mathura campaigned in Salon B village in Madhya Pradesh which comes under Bhander constituency. The saffron party has fielded its youngest candidate in these polls, 28-year-old Rajni Prajapati, from Bhander and the actress-politician sought support for him at the rally in the village which she reached by helicopter.

    MP: Hema Malini delivers ‘Sholay’ dialogue at rally; asks people to back ‘Basanti’ to see BJP win

    The local BJP leaders requested Hema Malini to utter a dialogue from her films and she chose the famous one from her blockbuster film 'Sholay' saying: "Chal Dhanno Teri Izzat Ka Sawal Hain" (Run Dhanno! This is about saving your honour). She asked the people to help 'Basanti' (her character in Sholay) to help the ruling BJP win yet another term in the state.

    Also Read | BJP looking to get benefited by government scheme in MP and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

    Bhander, a seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste, is under the BJP since 1998 while the saffron party is looking for their fourth straight term in the state since 2003.

    MP: Hema Malini delivers ‘Sholay’ dialogue at rally; asks people to back ‘Basanti’ to see BJP win

    Hema Malini, who recently turned 70, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during her speech and said the latter had changed the face of MP. Talking about Modi, the MP said the current government at the Centre is running 126 schemes for the benefit of women and the poor.

    MP will go to Assembly elections on November 28 and the results will be declared on December 11.

    Read more about:

    hema malini madhya pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018 bjp

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue