MP: Hema Malini delivers ‘Sholay’ dialogue at rally; asks people to back ‘Basanti’ to see BJP win

Bhopal, Nov 21: BJP MP Hema Malini is in the middle of campaigning for her party for the upcoming Assembly elections. On Monday, November 19, the MP from Mathura campaigned in Salon B village in Madhya Pradesh which comes under Bhander constituency. The saffron party has fielded its youngest candidate in these polls, 28-year-old Rajni Prajapati, from Bhander and the actress-politician sought support for him at the rally in the village which she reached by helicopter.

The local BJP leaders requested Hema Malini to utter a dialogue from her films and she chose the famous one from her blockbuster film 'Sholay' saying: "Chal Dhanno Teri Izzat Ka Sawal Hain" (Run Dhanno! This is about saving your honour). She asked the people to help 'Basanti' (her character in Sholay) to help the ruling BJP win yet another term in the state.

Bhander, a seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste, is under the BJP since 1998 while the saffron party is looking for their fourth straight term in the state since 2003.

Hema Malini, who recently turned 70, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during her speech and said the latter had changed the face of MP. Talking about Modi, the MP said the current government at the Centre is running 126 schemes for the benefit of women and the poor.

MP will go to Assembly elections on November 28 and the results will be declared on December 11.