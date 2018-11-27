  • search

Amisha Patel, who hailed Modi while campaigning for Congress in 2014, seeks vote for BJP in MP

    Bhopal, Nov 26: When elections are nearing in India, how Bollywood can be far away? On Monday, November 16, actors Amisha Patel and Suniel Shetty campaigned for the BJP in Seoni constituency in Madhya Pradesh for three hours in the afternoon and covered a stretch of seven kilometres. A number of officials and karyakartas of the saffron party, which is ruling MP now, joined the road show.

    During the rally, Shetty asked the people to vote for BJP candidate Dinesh Rai in the November 28 election. He asked them whether they would keep his request.

    Rai won from Seoni as an Independent candidate in the 2013 election, defeating the BJP's Naresh Diwakar by a margin of over 20,000 votes. Rai, who is locally known as 'Munmun', joined the BJP in May this year.

    Patel, on the other hand, said they have come to campaign for "Munmun bhaiya" and rhythmic to a song from her blockbuster Bollywood film "Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai", Patel appealed the people to allow lotus bloom in the state.

    The actors, however, had a disruption during their campaigning as the microphone on which they were speaking had some snag in between. Monday was the last day of campaigning in MP besides Mizoram.

    It may be mentioned here that Patel, grand-daughter of India's noted lawyer-politician Rajni Patel, had campaigned for the Congress in Gujarat during the 2014 Lok Sabha election but courted a controversy by praising Narendra Modi, who was the chief minister of the state and also the BJP's prime ministerial candidate then.

    Tuesday, November 27, 2018
