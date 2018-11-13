MP polls 2018: BJP has fielded 1 Muslim candidate, Congress three

Bhopal, Nov 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have a major debate in their politics and it is about Hindutva. While the Congress accuses the former as a party which is anti-Muslim and is hell-bent in executing a sinister majoritarian design, the saffron party alleges that the Congress is a party which is anti-Hindu and works mainly for appeasing the minority community.

However, when it comes to the upcoming Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, both the parties have displayed a similarity with the minority population. Despite the fact that six per cent of the population of the central Indian state is Muslim, neither of the two parties has spared much ticket for representatives from that community.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh elections: It is a do or die battle for the Congress

BJP has fielded only one Muslim candidate in MP

The ruling BJP has fielded candidates from all 230 seats in the Assembly but it has given ticket to just one Muslim candidate and it is Fatima Rasool Siddique who has been fielded from the Muslim-dominated Bhopal Uttar constituency.

Thirty-five-year-old Fatima is the daughter of former state minister, Congress' Rasool Ahmed Siddique, but joined the BJP very recently as she was impressed with the work of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. She will take on Congress's Arif Aqueel, who has been a five-time MLA and contested against Fatima's father in 1993 on a Janata Dal ticket.

Congress has fielded only 3 Muslim faces

The Congress has fielded more Muslim candidates than the BJP for the November 28 election in MP but that by too many. It has fielded only three of them and they are, besides Arif Aqueel, Arif Masood from Bhopal Madhya and Masharrat Shahid from Sironj. While Aqueel defeated the BJP's Arif Baig in 2013 by 6,664 votes in 2013, Masood had lost from Bhopal Madhya to his BJP opponent by less than 7,000 votes. Shahid, on the other hand, had lost the 2003 election to the BJP opponent by 11,245 votes. Sironj is currently under the Congress as its candidate Govardhan Lal defeated the nearest rival, from the BJP, by just 1,584 votes.

Also Read | Congress strategically offers tickets to non-SC turncoat candidates in MP Assembly polls

In the 2013 election, too, the BJP had fielded just one Muslim candidate from MP while the Congress had fielded five.