Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan may surprise the BJP and the Congress respectively

New Delhi, Nov 26: There is a very difficult situation for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh if the internal survey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has anything to go by. As per the survey of Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party is still around 8 seats behind the Congress but contrary to the MP, in Rajasthan the BJP seems to have turned the tide against it and may surprise the Congress.

Sources said that there is an eerie kind of situation in the BJP in MP and they are trying their last bit to correct it as the state will go for vote on December 28. This survey was conducted after ticket distribution of the BJP was finalised and even last date for withdrawal was over.

On the other hand the BJP has good news from Rajasthan from where reports are coming that the party has recovered a lot in the state and if the momentum continues with the similar pace, the BJP may surprise the Congress in the state. Ticket distribution has done the tricks for the BJP in Rajasthan and whatever was left was done by the infighting in the Congress.

The Congress leaders are still fighting in the state with ticket distribution done in such a way that it is helping individuals more instead of helping the party. So going by the present assessment, the BJP has made an edge over Congress. The Congress was also fighting over the chief ministerial candidate that has also sent a wrong signal among people of the state. The Congress leadership had to intervene by telling Congress general secretary to declare that there are six chief ministerial candidate instead of two. Rajastha BJP candidates seem upbeat with recent findings.