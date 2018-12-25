  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Madhya Pradesh: 28 legislators take oath as ministers in Kamal Nath govt

    By Pti
    |

    Bhopal, Dec 25: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath expanded his Cabinet on Tuesday, with 28 MLAs, including two woman legislators, sworn in as ministers.

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. PTI file photo
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. PTI file photo

    Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan here.

    Sajjan Singh Verma, Vijayalaxmi Sadho, Hukum Singh Karada, Govind Singh Rajput, Bala Bachchan, Arif Akil, Pradeep Jayaswal, Imarti Devi were among those sworn in as ministers.

    Also read: It's not a tough call for BJP to drop five sitting Lok Sabha MPs in Bihar after alliance

    Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kamal Nath had taken oath as the chief minister on December 17, after the Congress won the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, defeating the BJP in a nail-biting contest.

    The Congress returned to power in the state after a hiatus of 15 years.

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh anandiben patel kamal nath

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 18:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue