Madhya Pradesh: 12-year-old girl raped and beheaded by her three brothers and uncle

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Mar 19: 12-year-old girl whose beheaded body was found last week in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh had been raped by her three brothers and uncle, police said on Tuesday.

She was first raped by eldest brother aged 22 years, after which two other siblings aged 19 and 17 years also raped her taking turns. Subsequently, uncle aged around 40 years also raped the minor. The autopsy report of the girl's body has revealed that the accused also did an unnatural sexual act with her.

According to NDTV, police grew suspicious after her uncle alleged that one Chote Patel, who lives in the same village, was behind the murder. Patel and the girl's family were locked in a land dispute, police added.

The girl was reported missing on March 13 and her body and severed head were found the next day in an agricultural field outside the village.

The police initially declared a reward of Rs 10,000, which was increased to Rs 25,000 for information regarding the accused.