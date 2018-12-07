  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Madhuri Dixit, Gautam Gambhir and many other celebrities may get BJP ticket in 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 7: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may field some celebrities in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, if the party is contemplating the name of Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit from Pune Lok Sabha constituency then cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Virendra Sehwag too are in the list of the BJP candidates from Delhi or neighbouring area. Nominated member and now BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha Rupa Ganguly may also be fielded from West Bengal.

    Madhuri Dixit and Gautam Gambhir
    Madhuri Dixit and Gautam Gambhir

    Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah had met her at her resident in June this year during the BJP's Sampark For Samarthan Campaign. Shah also told her about the various achievements of the Narendra Modi government. A senior BJP leader said that the party is in the process of selection of candidates on some of the constituencies and Dixit's name figured for the Pune Lok Sabha seat and it is seriously being considered.

    Also Read | Election Commission may conduct polls for seven Assemblies along with General Elections

    The BJP had snatched Pune Lok Sabha seat from the Congress in 2014 when party candidate Anil Shirole had won the seat by over three lakh votes. On Madhuri Dixit being fielded from Pune, the BJP leader said that such methodology was adopted in Gujarat during the first tenure of Narendra Modi as chief minister when maximum number of candidates were replaced. The 2019 Lok Sabha election will have the similar methodology.

    Similarly the BJP may field Gautam Gambhir and Virendra Sehwag from Delhi or any other seat dominated by their community. But in all likelihood Gautam Gambhir will contest one of the Delhi seats. Similarly Rupa Ganguly will be the key figure in West Bengal where she will be pitted against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for leadership issue to make things difficult for her.

    Also Read | Ahead of Dec 10 opposition meet, BSP keeps all guessing

    Some more such names are being considered to make things easy for the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. These names have huge followings and just a small push from the BJP will help them to clinch the seat for the party.

    Read more about:

    madhuri dixit gautam gambhir lok sabha elections virendra sehwag delhi celebrities 2019 lok sabha elections bjp

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 9:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue