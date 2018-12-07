Home News India Madhuri Dixit, Gautam Gambhir and many other celebrities may get BJP ticket in 2019

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 7: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may field some celebrities in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, if the party is contemplating the name of Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit from Pune Lok Sabha constituency then cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Virendra Sehwag too are in the list of the BJP candidates from Delhi or neighbouring area. Nominated member and now BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha Rupa Ganguly may also be fielded from West Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah had met her at her resident in June this year during the BJP's Sampark For Samarthan Campaign. Shah also told her about the various achievements of the Narendra Modi government. A senior BJP leader said that the party is in the process of selection of candidates on some of the constituencies and Dixit's name figured for the Pune Lok Sabha seat and it is seriously being considered.

The BJP had snatched Pune Lok Sabha seat from the Congress in 2014 when party candidate Anil Shirole had won the seat by over three lakh votes. On Madhuri Dixit being fielded from Pune, the BJP leader said that such methodology was adopted in Gujarat during the first tenure of Narendra Modi as chief minister when maximum number of candidates were replaced. The 2019 Lok Sabha election will have the similar methodology.

Similarly the BJP may field Gautam Gambhir and Virendra Sehwag from Delhi or any other seat dominated by their community. But in all likelihood Gautam Gambhir will contest one of the Delhi seats. Similarly Rupa Ganguly will be the key figure in West Bengal where she will be pitted against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for leadership issue to make things difficult for her.

Some more such names are being considered to make things easy for the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. These names have huge followings and just a small push from the BJP will help them to clinch the seat for the party.