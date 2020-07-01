  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Made in India ventilators help in breathing without intubation, says Health Ministry

    By
    |

    New Delhi July 01: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that 'Made in India' ventilators supplied to the states and UTs comply with specified requirements and have Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) mode.

    Made in India ventilators help in breathing without intubation, says Health Ministry

    "Cost effective, Made in India ventilator models BEL and AgVa supplied to the States and UTs have BiPAP mode and other such modes as have been prescribed in the technical specifications," the ministry said in a statement.

    BiPAP is a device that helps in breathing without intubation.

    The ministry's statement comes in the wake of media reports that BiPAP mode is not available in the 'Made in India' ventilators.

    "It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Health through some media reports that the issue of Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) mode not being available in the ventilators supplied by Government of India has been raised," the ministry said in a statement.

    The 'Made in India' ventilators supplied to the states and UTs, including Delhi, by the Ministry of Health are meant for ICUs.

    The technical specifications for these COVID ventilators have been laid down by a technical committee of domain knowledge experts headed by the Director General Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health against which the ventilators have been procured and supplied.

    The ventilators procured and supplied comply with these specifications. "Ventilator models BEL and AgVa supplied to the States/UTs are complying with the requirements as per the specifications laid down by the Technical Committee.

    These cost effective, made in India ventilators have BiPAP mode and other such modes as have been prescribed in the technical specifications," the statement said. The ventilators are being supplied along with user manuals and feedback forms which must be referred to for clarity, it said.

    More HEALTH MINISTRY News

    Read more about:

    health ministry coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 18:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue