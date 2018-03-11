Macron lauds India's climate change efforts, takes a jibe at Trump

French President Emmanuel Macron lauded India's efforts for making International Solar Alliance (ISA) a reality. At the launch of the International Solar Alliance in New Delhi on Sunday, Macron pledged hundreds of millions of dollars for solar projects in developing countries.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is an alliance of more than 121 countries. The primary objective of the alliance is to work for efficient exploitation of solar energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. This initiative was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a speech in November 2015 at Wembley Stadium.

Addressing the summit in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Macron said, "Mr Prime Minister, You made a dream and we did it. It was about this International Solar Alliance. It was two years ago, it was just an idea at that time and we decided all together to act very quickly and today a big change".

Macron, who in December warned that the global shift to a green energy future was too slow, said France would extend an extra 700 million euros ($861.5 million) through loans and donations by 2022 for solar projects in emerging economies.

Without any names, he referred to countries quitting the historic Paris Climate agreement and said ISA nations came together to "deliver complete results".

The oblique reference was to US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, which was signed by nearly 200 countries in December 2015 in an effort to curb global greenhouse gas emission and limit global warming to within 2 degrees Celsius.

France had already committed $300 million euros to the initiative when it co-founded with India a global alliance in 2015 to unlock new cash for solar projects in sunny yet poor nations.

The ISA is the first treaty-based intergovernmental organisation to be based in India that aims to help sunshine-rich developing countries to tap solar energy at more affordable prices through aggregating both demand and risks in order to bring down costs and secure investments of solar developers.

International Solar Alliance का यह नन्हा पौधा आप सभी के सम्मिलित प्रयास और प्रतिबद्धता के बिना रोपा ही नहीं जा सकता था। इसलिए मैं फ्रांस का और आप सबका बहुत आभारी हूँ।

121 सम्भावित देशों में से 61 Alliance को join कर चुके हैं

32 ने Framework Agreement को ratify भी कर दिया है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 11, 2018

भारत में वेदों ने हज़ारो साल पहले से सूर्य को विश्व की आत्मा माना है। भारत में सूर्य को पूरे जीवन का पोषक माना गया है।

आज जब हम Climate Change जैसी चुनौती से निपटने का रास्ता ढूंढ रहे हैं तो हमे प्राचीन दर्शन के संतुलन और समग्र दृष्टिकोण की ओर देखना होगा: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 11, 2018

आगे का रास्ता क्या है, यह हम सबको सोचना है।



मेरे मन में दस action points हैं जो मैं आपसे साझा करना चाहता हूं।



सर्वप्रथम हमें यह सुनिश्चित करना होगा कि बेहतर और सस्ती सोलर Technology सबके लिए सुगम और सुलभ हो।



हमें हमारे energy mix में solar का अनुपात बढ़ाना होगा: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 11, 2018

PM Modi, in his ongoing address at the Solar Summit, outlined a 10-point action plan to bring about a "worldwide solar revolution". Modi said that India would produce 175 GW of electricity from renewable sources by 2022, and as much as 100 GW from solar energy. French President, Emmanuel Macron delivered the opening address at the event.

