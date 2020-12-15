YouTube
    Maara: R Madhavan-Shraddha Srinath’s romantic drama to release in January on Amazon Prime Video

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 15: Actor R Madhavan-starrer Tamil movie "Maara" is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 8. The film is a remake of 2015 Malayalam hit "Charlie", which featured Dulquer Salmaan and Parvarthy.

    The new version also features actor Shraddha Srinath, who has primarily appeared in Kannnada movies.

    Maara: R Madhavan-Shraddha Srinath’s romantic drama

    "We are maddy in love with this fairy tale already! Meet #MaaraOnPrime, January 8, 2021!," Amazon Prime Video wrote on their official Twitter handle.

      Kejriwal challenges Yogi in 2022, AIIMS nurses on indefinite strike | Oneindia News

      "Maara" is directed by Dhilip Kumar and produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films. The film's music is composed by Ghibran, while Karthik Muthukumar and Dinesh Krishnan are the cinematographers. Bhuvan Srinivasan has done the editing.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 17:18 [IST]
