After the Mumbai exposure, NCB sets its eye on drug trouble in Delhi

'Maa Vaishnodevi' actress Preetika Chauhan arrested by NCB while buying drugs

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Oct 25: The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested TV actress Preetika Chauhan and another person with 100 gm of ganja or marijuana. The agency seized 99 grams of Ganja from Preetika and the man named Faisal.

The development comes amid the ongoing drug probe after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"A team of Mumbai Zonal Unit apprehended two persons at Machhimar, Versova, and succeeded in a seizure of 99 grams of Ganja from their possession, yesterday. The two persons - one Faisal & TV actor Preetika Chauhan - were arrested & produced before court: Narcotics Control Bureau," tweeted ANI.

Preetika has worked in several shows include Savdhaan India, CID, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman in which she played the role of Goddess Saraswati and Maa Vaishnodevi in which she plays Bhumidevi.

The investigation into the alleged drugs connections began after the demise of Rajput on June 14.

The NCB has recorded statements of Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Rajpu''s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the NCB in connection with the drug trail in Rajput''s death, was released on October 7 after 28 days in jail. Her brother Showik Chakraborty is still in the prison.