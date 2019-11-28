  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Maa Saheb And Bala Saheb, missing you: Supriya Sule ahead of oath taking

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 28: With Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray set to be sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday, NCP MP Supriya Sule turned emotional and said the Sena chief's father late Bal Thackeray and mother Meenatai Thackeray should have been around this day.

    Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said Bal Thackeray and his wife treated her with love and affection "more than a daughter" would get, and that she was missed them a lot.

    File photo of Supriya Sule
    File photo of Supriya Sule

    Pawar and Bal Thackeray had been bitter critics of each other in the political sphere, but shared cordial relations off it. The Shiv Sena is forming government in Maharashtra with once-rivals, the NCP and Congress.

    Maharashtra: The lessons for the BJP to learn

    "Maa Saheb and Bala Saheb - missing you so much today. Both of you should have been here today. They treated me with so much love and affection more than a daughter! Their role in my life will always be special and memorable!" Sule tweeted.

    Meenatai Thackeray was also known as 'Maa Saheb'.

    In 2006, the then Sena president Bal Thackeray did not field a party candidate when Pawar named Sule as the NCP's candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat.

    Shiv Sena worker quits over alliance with Congress

    The Shiv Sena recently came together with the NCP and Congress to form government after falling out with its long- term ally BJP over the issue of the chief minister's post following the last month's state Assembly polls.

    More SUPRIYA SULE News

    Read more about:

    supriya sule uddhav thackeray shiv sena bal thackeray maharashtra

    Story first published: Thursday, November 28, 2019, 15:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue