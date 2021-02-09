Maa not respected, Maati not protected, nothing done for Maanush: J P Nadda

'Thought he was referring to Bengal': PM Modi's dig at Derek O'Brien's remarks on 'freedom of speech'

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Feb 09: Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Tuesday has launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government while addressing an election rally from Birbhum.

BJP chief said, while Prime Minister Modi is doing justice to people, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is disillusioning them.

Nadda further said, even if Trinamool party's tagline is Maa, Mati and Manush, Maa (women) was not respected, Maati (land) was not protected, and nothing done for Maanush (people).

Nadda flagged off the second phase of the 'Parivartan Yatra' from Tarapith in Birbhum district. Addressing the rally, the BJP chief alleged that the state government 'criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption and politicised the police'.

He said, Parivartan Yatra is a move against Mamata's rule.

Attacking CM Mamata Banerjee, Nadda alleged that Didi has destroyed Bengal which is known for strength, devotion and development. He said that the election marks the journey to change Bengal and bring back the glory of 'Sonar Bangla'.

He said that the BJP has embarked on the 'Parivartan Yatra' to bring in real change or 'Asol Parivartan' in the state.

The BJP chief said that PM Narendra Modi had sent grains for poor during coronavirus pandemic but in Bengal, it did not reach the poor.

He also said that the crime rate has increased in the state and human trafficking has also increased.

The elections to the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly are due in April-May this year.