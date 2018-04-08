MAA denies membership to actor Sri Reddy

An apex body of Telugu film industry on Sunday denied giving membership to Sri Reddy, a day after she caused a flutter by stripping in front of the film chamber office.

"Because of her behaviour, the actress (Sri Reddy) cannot be given membership," Movie Artistes Association (MAA) office-bearer Sivaji Raja told reporters here.

Though application for the membership was given to her earlier, she did not fill it up properly, Raja and other office-bearers claimed.

The actress had on Saturday stripped in public and staged a protest in front of the film chamber office, alleging that local artistes were not being given enough opportunities in the industry.

She had also alleged that the association did not give her membership.

Rejecting her charges, the office-bearers said several Telugu actresses had over the years got adequate opportunities in their film career.

Police have booked the actress under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code (obscene acts in public place).

She is not the first to have come out and spoken about the casting couch. Before that, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Parvathy, Rakul Preet, Radhika Apte have spoken of its existence.

PTI

