M4 Carbine recovered in J&K sent for forensic examination

Jammu, Nov 8: The Jammu and Kashmir are getting into the bottom of the case after an M4 Carbine was recovered at Tral, following a major encounter with terrorists.

It may be recalled that the weapons was recovered from Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist, Usman, nephew of the outfit's chief, Maulana Masood Azhar. He was killed in an encounter at Tral on October 30.

The recovery of this weapon used by the NATO forces in Afghanistan came at a time when incidents of sniper attacks were on the rise in the Valley. The police have now sent the weapon to Chandigarh for forensic examination.

In addition to this, the police have also sent the empty cartridges recovered at the site for forensic examination. This would help the police ascertain if the same weapon was used in the standoff with the Army on October 30.

This is not the first time that the police is recovering the M4 Caribe in the Valley. A similar weapon was recovered in November last year as well. At that time the weapon was recovered from Talha Rashid, also a nephew of Masood Azhar.