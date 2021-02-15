‘M.S. Dhoni' co-star Sandeep Nahar dies by suicide after he shared painful video

Mumbai local trains: List of restrictions public must know before boarding train from February

Mumbai, Feb 15: Actor Sandeep Nahar, who co-starred with Sushant Singh Rajput in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and Akshay Kumar in 'Kesari', died allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Goregaon area.

Mumbai Police said a case has been lodged, matter being probed.

Nahar said he suffered the trauma of remaining under constant fear that his wife would end her life. The actor, however, ended his final note by saying that his wife should not be blamed for his extreme step.