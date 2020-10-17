M K Das appointed special police observer for MP By-Polls

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 17: The Election Commission of India has appointed Mrinal Kanti Das as Special Police Observer for the upcoming Bye-Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh.

As Special Police Observer, Das is assigned to observe the conduct of bye-elections and poll preparedness, especially with regard to security related issues.

It may be recalled that given his formidable domain expertise and impeccable track record, Das, who retired as Director General of Manipur Police, was also deputed as Special Police Observer for General Election to the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi, 2020. Earlier, he was deputed in the same capacity for Tripura and Mizoram during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, and also the Jharkhand Assembly elections of 2019, the ECI said.