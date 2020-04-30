Touching hearts: Sunpure commits 30 day supply of essentials to the poor

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 30: COVID 19 has been declared a global pandemic by the WHO (World Health Organization). It has impacted our lives like no other crisis so far. During these difficult times, M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd (Sunpure) a company with a legacy of over 25 years in making food tastier and healthier; manufacturers of popular, Sunpure Oil are attempting to ensure that the not-so-privileged don't go hungry.

Headquartered at Srirangapatna, Karnataka, it has committed to deliver a 30-day supply of essentials to poor families and more across the state through its registered charitable trust ( MASOOM TRUST ) .

Food kits will include the following items: Sona Masuri Rice 5 kgs, Sunpure Sunflower oil 2 Ltr., Sunpure Swaad Atta 5kgs, Sunpure Sugar 1 kg, Toor Daal 1 kg, Salt 1 kg, Lifebouy Soap 1, Chilli Powder 1 packet, Turmeric Powder 1 packet. Their small effort has helped 7400 small families with 30 days of daily essentials .

There are over five lakh families that need an urgent supply of daily essentials. To scale up our relief operations, we need more public participation and contributions. In an attempt to mobilise further resources through our registered charitable trust ( MASOOM TRUST) contributions from interested donors are being invited.

It will only help Masoom Trust to support more needy and deserving families. The trust has been relentlessly working for the betterment of society.

In the recent past, Masoom Trust has donated 6 Dialysis Machines, 15,000 dialysis were done free of cost. 19,000 people have benefited from its various health camps through distribution of free medicines, 300 surgeries were done free of cost. Free chemotherapy was done for the underprivileged section of society.

The Trust has relentlessly helped flood affected areas in Coorg and Kerala. Trust also has adopted 6 govt schools and is taking care of the educational needs of 600 underprivileged students. Drinking water facilities were installed at locations.

You can contribute your support at :

Account Name: Masoom Trust

Account No: 35782515726

Bank: State Bank of India

Branch: Branch, Mysore

IFSC code: SBIN0004161

FOR MORE DETAILS CALL / EMAIl

PHONE : +91-9740766668

EMAIL ID : jeelani@masoom.in

UPI id : masoomtrust@sbi