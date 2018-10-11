India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
M J Akbar won’t cut short foreign visit, say govt sources

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Oct 11: Amidst speculation that journalist turned minister, M J Akbar has been asked to cut short his foreign visit, sources in the government said that the reports are not true.

    Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar
    Akbar is currently in Nigeria and reports had stated that he had been asked to cut short his visit so that he could return to India and address the charges against him. The source said that Akbar will return to India only on Sunday after completing his visit to Equatorial Guinea.

    Akbar was in Nigeria, when charges of sexual harassment were levelled against the former editor. The charges were levelled by several women who had earlier worked under him in the media sector.

    The opposition led by the Congress has launched a sharp attack on the Centre for not acting against Akbar. The Congress has demanded that he either give a satisfactory explanation or quit from the ministry.

    Government sources tell OneIndia that while there has been no instruction to Akbar to cut short his visit, he would, however, be given a chance to explain his side of the story. We are concerned over the charges being levelled, but action can follow only after he is given a suitable opportunity to offer his explanation.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 18:45 [IST]
