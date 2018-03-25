M F Hussain paintings, diamond watches found at Nirav Modi’s home

Antique jewellery worth Rs 15 crore, artwork of M F Hussain were among the items that were seized by the agencies during a raid on Nirav Modi's triplex flat at Mumbai.

The raid conducted at his Worli residence also resulted in the seizure of watches worth Rs 1.4 crore. Painting of Hussian, K K Hebbar and Amrita Shergil were also seized.

The ED had attached the flat on February 24 following which it was decided to examine the valuable in it. According to ED officials, the art work were collectively worth Rs 10 crore. The valuable in the flat were examined since Thursday.

The help of experts was sought to examine the genuineness and price of the valuables. The ED and the CBI are probing the Rs 12,000 crore PNB fraud case which also involves Modi's uncle Mehul Choksi.

