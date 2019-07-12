Lynching laws set to get stringent in UP: Jail term for life recommended

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Lucknow, July 12: Laws on lynching are set to get tougher as a panel in Uttar Pradesh has made the offence punishable with a jail term from 7 years to life.

The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission in the report that contains the draft of the Mob Lynching Bill 2019 says that the accused would be punishable with a jail term of 7 years if the victim is injured. A fine of Rs 1 lakh too would be imposed.

An imprisonment of 10 years is recommended if the victim suffers serious injuries. A fine of Rs 3 lakh would also be imposed.

Main accused in West Bengal lynching arrested

If the victim dies, a rigorous imprisonment for life and fine of Rs 5 lakh has been suggested.

The panel also said that those involved in conspiracy and abetment would be punished like those actually involved in lynching.

In case of dereliction of duty by a police officer or district magistrate, imprisonment of one year and fine of Rs 5,000 would be awarded.

For enforcing a hostile environment, imprisonment of one six months has been recommended.