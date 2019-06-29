  • search
    Lynched by cow vigilantes, Pehlu Khan now chargesheeted for smuggling

    Alwar, June 29: The Rajasthan government has filed a chargesheet against Pehlu Khan, the dairy farmer who was lynched by a mob of gau rakshaks in Alwar for transporting cattle, and his two sons in April 2017.

    Charged posthumously, Pehlu Khan has been accused under sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995 and Rules, 1995. The chargesheet also names his two sons, Irshad and Arif.

    File photo of Pehlu Khan
    Khan and others were allegedly attacked by cow vigilantes in Alwar on April 1 while they were on their way to Haryana after purchasing cattle in Rajasthan. Khan, a dairy farmer, succumbed to injuries two days later.

    Khan and those along with him were attacked as the mob suspected them of illegally smuggling cattle. The incident triggered a massive outrage in 2017.

