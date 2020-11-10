YouTube
    Patna, Nov 10: Luv Sinha, son of Shatrughan Sinha of the Congress is trailing behind the the NDA candidate in the Bankipur seat.

    It may be recalled that his father had quit the BJP ahead of the 2019 general elections. He unsuccessfully contested on a Congress ticket.

    Luv Sinha trails and NDA consolidates lead
    File Photo of Luv Sinha, son of Shatrughan Sinha.

    The NDA came back strongly in Bihar as per trends as the counting of votes continues to take place. The NDA in early trends was trailing the Grand Alliance. The latest counts say that the Grand Alliance is leading on 98 while the NDA is ahead in 127. The others were leading on 17 seats and this include 7 for the LJP, which fought against Nitish Kumar.

    Bihar Elections 2020: Trends show strong comeback for NDA

    As per the official trends by the Election Commission of India, the NDA is leading in 117 seats with the BJP ahead in 63 and JD(U) in 48 seats. The Grand Alliance on the other hand is now leading on 95 seats, with the RJD ahead in 61, Congress, 19 and Left in 15 seats.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 11:42 [IST]
