  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lutyens Delhi: At least 200 former MPs yet to vacate bungalows

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 19: More than 200 former MPs have still not vacated their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi, over two months after the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha, sources said.

    According to the rules, former MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

    Lutyens Delhi: At least 200 former MPs yet to vacate bungalows
    File photo of The Parliament of India

    President Ram Nath Kovind had on May 25 dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet after the Modi government was formed for a second term.

    New Parliament building under consideration says Speaker

    "More than 200 former Lok Sabha MPs have still not vacated their official bungalows, which had been allotted to them in 2014," a source told PTI.

    The sources said as these former MPs have not vacated their bungalows located in Lutyens' Delhi, newly-elected MPs, who won in the Lok Sabha election, have been staying at temporary accommodation.

    "Newly-elected MPs have been provided temporary accommodation at Western Court and several guest houses till the time they are allotted a full-time residence in Lutyens' Delhi," the source also said.

    This has been done to reduce the cost of accommodation for MPs. Earlier, newly-elected MPs used to stay in five-star hotels until they were allotted a full-time official bungalow.

    The 17th Lok Sabha has more than 260 MPs who have been elected for the first time to the Lower House, including cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani, Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans and Bengali actresses Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi.

    More MODI GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    modi government parliament bungalow

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue