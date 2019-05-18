  • search
    Lured by explicit chat, this Army clerk shared info with ISI for Rs 15,000

    New Delhi, May 18: An Army clerk who was arrested on charges of spying for the ISI was honey-trapped by a well trained woman.

    The police in Madhya Pradesh arrested the 26 year old clerk on the charge that he was leaking vital information relating to the Indian Army to the ISI.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The accused was on the radar of the security agencies for several months months. Both the Central and Military Intelligence had kept a watch on his activities for many months.

    He is believed to have been contacted by an ISI agent on Facebook. The agencies suspect that he was honey-trapped following which he is alleged to have shared the information. The investigating agencies say that the accused person hails from Bihar and was posted at the Army unit in Mhow.

    Army Jawan who was honey-trapped grilled by Intelligence Bureau

    Investigations show that he was lured into explicit chats by the woman working for the ISI. He was in touch with her on Facebook as well as WhatsApp. After being trapped, he was asked to shell out information regarding location and movements relating to the Indian Army.

    The police say that he was first lured on Facebook and once he bit the bait, the account was deactivated following which the conversation shifted to WhatsApp. He is alleged to have been paid Rs 15,000 for every information that he shared, the police also said.

    After the suspicion grew, the Intelligence Bureau and the Military Intelligence kept a tab on him for nearly six months. They watched his activities closely, before finally arresting him.

