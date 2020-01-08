  • search
    Lunar Eclipse on January 10: Check India Time, When and Where to Watch

    New Delhi, Jan 08: The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will fall on January 10 this week. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, and Europe and the total duration is set to be 4 hours and 5 minutes.

    Lunar eclipse, also known as the Wolf moon eclipse, is a celestial event that occurs when the Earth blocks sunlight from directly touching the moon's surface, which results in obstructing some or all of the Sun's light from reaching the Moon.

    During the eclipse, 90 per cent of the moon's surface will be partially covered by the Earth with only the outer part of the shadow appearing.

    Solar and Lunar Eclipses of 2020: Dates, timings and visibility

    Lunar eclipse: Date and Time

    According to Time and Date, the lunar eclipse India time will last from 10:37pm IST on January 10 to 2:42 am IST on January 11. The maximum eclipse timing will be 12:42 am on January 11.

    Lunar eclipse: When and Where to watch

    Countries across Asia, Europe and Africa will get to see it. Besides the aforementioned continents, Australia will be a witness to it. The lunar eclipse can be viewed through naked eyes.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 9:27 [IST]
