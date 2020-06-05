  • search
    Lunar eclipse 2020 today: When and where to watch in India

    New Delhi, June 05: The second penumbral lunar eclipses of 2020, is expected to occur between June 5 and June 6.

    The penumbral lunar eclipse of Junewill be visible in much of Europe, Asia, Australia, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and AntarcticaAfrica, South/East South America.

    Representational Image
    What is a lunar eclipse?

    A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon. The Earth's shadow blocks some or all of the sun's light from reaching the moon during the process.

    A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon moves through the faint, outer part of the Earth's shadow.

    The year 2020 has two more lunar eclipses to come in July and November 2020. These two eclipses are also penumbral ones.

    Why is today's lunar eclipse called 'Strawberry moon eclipse'?

    The June penumbral lunar eclipse is popularly called the 'Strawberry Moon Eclipse'. According to Maine Farmer's Almanac, June marks the ripening of strawberry crops in the United States (north-eastern), thus, the full moon occurring in this season is called the Strawberry Moon.

    During 'Strawberry Moon Eclipse', 57 percent of the moon is expected to pass into the Earth's penumbra.

    Lunar eclipse: Date and Time

    The eclipse will begin from 5 June at 11.15 pm and end at 2:34 am on June 6, 2020. The maximum eclipse will be visible on 6 June, 12:54 am. The total duration of the eclipse is three hours and 18 minutes.

    Where to watch in India

    Unlike solar eclipse, lunar eclipses are completely safe to look at with naked eye.

    A good pair of binoculars and clear sky are enough to enjoy the experience. Anyone good at gazing the sky in the night can witness the eclipse. Simply look at the sky and you may see it.

    Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 18:29 [IST]
