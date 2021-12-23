Ludhiana court blast: Police do not rule out a human bomb

New Delhi, Dec 23: The man who died in the Ludhiana court complex blast may be the prime suspect an initial analysis by the police has shown.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Bhullar said that the blast may have been executed by a human bomb. Bhullar said that this would need further ascertaining as the police are yet to identify the man killed in the blast. He could have been the one carrying the bomb or may have been very close to it, Bhullar also added.

The police are waiting for the NSG to probe the link between the man and the mysterious explosion. The Police Commissioner said that as of now the deceased is the prime suspect.

While it was said that two persons have died in the blast, the police have confirmed one so far. Several persons people have suffered injuries in the incident. The blast took place in the second story of the district court complex when the court was in session. The area has been cordoned off and fire tenders have reached the spot. The court complex at Ludhiana is in the heart of the city and is near the District Commissioner's office.

The explosion took place in the washroom of the third floor at around 12.25 pm. The third floor of the building houses 8 courtrooms. Reports said that the lawyers were on strike and that is why the number of advocates present at the premises was lesser than usual.

The blast damaged the roof and walls of the toilet. Following the explosion a grill from the bathroom reel on the vehicles parked on the ground floor. The cause of the blast is not known as yet and police are investigating the same.

Following the incident the entire premises was vacated and the proceedings were also stopped. Commissioner of Police, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar is learning the probe, while the forensic teams and dog squads have been pressed into service.

"An explosion was heard near the record room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex. One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team have been called from Chandigarh for investigation," the police commissioner told ANI. He also said that the situation inside the court complex was under control and there was no need to panic.