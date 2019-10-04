Lucknow-Delhi Tejas express flagged-off: 10 things to know about this new train

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Lucknow, Oct 04: Tejas Express which would run between Lucknow and Delhi six days a week was on Friday flagged-off from the Uttar Pradesh capital. This is the first train in over 150 years which would not be run by the Indian Railways, the sole operator of railway services in India.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today flagged of India first 'private' train, which would be run by the IRCTC. The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will cover distance between Delhi and Lucknow in six hours and fifteen minutes. Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is a premium train with facilities such as on-board entertainment, call buttons to request crew service and automatic doors, among many others.

"It is the first corporate train of the country. I congratulate the first batch of passengers travelling in it and hope such initiatives are taken to connect other cities also," CM Adityanath said.

In a first, IRCTC would pay the passengers if their premium train Tejas Express reaches the destination late.

[In a first, Railways to compensate for delay in Tejas Express; How much the IRCTC would pay]

Monetary compensation for late running is something that the railways is doing for the first time. It is in a way fining itself if there is more than an hour of delay in reaching the destination.

10 things to know about Tejas Express (Delhi-Lucknow):

Tejas Express fares:

Lucknow to New Delhi AC chair car - Rs 1,125

Lucknow to New Delhi executive chair car - Rs 2,310

New Delhi to Lucknow AC chair car - Rs 1,280

New Delhi to Lucknow executive chair car - Rs 2,450

Cancellation and Waiting List Rules:

If a passenger cancels ticket up to 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, just Rs 25 will be deducted, less than Rs 65 that Indian Railways deducts for a simular cancellation. If the wait-listed ticket is cancelled by IRCTC due to lack of available seats in the train, full amount will be refunded.

Tejas Express late running compensation slabs:

In case of a delay of more than an hour - compensation would be Rs 100.

In cases of a delay exceeding 2 hours - compensation would be Rs 250.

IRCTC Tejas Express New Delhi-Lucknow (Train number 82502) will run on 6 days a week, it will not run on Tuesday. IRCTC Tejas Express Lucknow-New Delhi (Train number 82502 ) will also run on 6 days, barring Tuesday.

This is first train in India to have a monetary compensation facility for late running.

The regular service of New Delhi-Tejas Express will commence from October 5.

For Delhi-Lucknow Tejas express passengers, there would be airport-like lounge access at railway stations.

Tejas Express will have IRCTC Tejas Express will offer meals with local flavour.

Tejas Express will have RO water purifiers in every coach.

Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will have Tea and coffee vending machines.

Home-to-destination luggage pickup and drop facility are among other services that are being offered. There would be call buttons to request crew service.

The luxury train would have automatic doors.