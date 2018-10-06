Lucknow: Abducted 65-year-old jeweller found in Nepal under police custody

Lucknow, Oct 5: A 65-year-old jeweller was abducted on September 28 from Lucknow while he was returning from his shop. He was taken to Nepal and is currently under police custody.

[Lucknow: Two brothers shot dead; police nabs prime suspect]

The person has been identified as Kishorilal Soni and a CCTV footage of the incident was released by ANI.

SSP Lucknow said, "On 29 Sep,a case was registered u/s 364 IPC (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder)in Madiyava PS. During probe, CCTV footage of incident emerged. After the incident, victim's family received calls from Nepal, stating he was being placed under police custody."

"As per Nepal police, in '04, his daughter was married in Nepal, same year there was an incident of theft occurred at Nepal's Newdeep Jewellers. He has been taken into custody in connection with that,'' he said.

[UP: Cops nab notorious criminal after brief encounter in Noida]

The SSP confirmed that Nepal Embassy has been contacted for the same and detailed investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Vikas Soni, son of Lucknow jeweller Kishorilal Soni has written to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, HM Rajnath Singh and EAM Sushma Swaraj urging for an impartial probe by higher officials in the case.