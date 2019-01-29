Luck runs out: Two arrested in Burdwan blast case after 5 year chase

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one more person in connection with the Burdwan blast case.

The arrested person has been identified as Kadar Kazi, 32, a resident of Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal. He was wanted in the Burdwan blast case and was declared as a proclaimed offender.

The NIA also arrested an associate of his, who goes by the name Sajjad Ali. He was an active member of the Jamaat ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh.

It may be recalled that in October 2014, a series of bombs triggered off at Burdwan accidentally.

Investigations revealed that the bombs were being prepared in large numbers and were meant to be transported to West Bengal.

The NIA carried out a series of arrests and revealed that the members of the JMB along with the help of locals in Bengal were planning on triggering off a series of blasts in Bangladesh. There were over 500 bombs that were prepared in small houses were meant to be transported across the border, the NIA also learnt.