Lt. Gen talks with China, a positive step forward, but expect no immediate resolution

New Delhi, June 05: An immediate breakthrough may not be possible following the crucial Indo-China Lt. General talks to be held tomorrow.

Sources tell OneIndia that the talks to be held tomorrow is a positive development. It will set the ground work, but to say that the issue will be totally resolved post June 6 is not correct. We are being realistic about it and we are positive about the outcome of the talks tomorrow, the source also added.

Lt. General Harinder Singh would lead the Indian delegation for the talks to be held on June 6. Lt. General Singh would make the opening statement at the talks that would be held at the Chinese Border Personnel Meeting hut in Chushul Moldo.

The primary objective would be to restore status quo ante in the disputed areas, both at Pangong Tso and in the Hot Spring sector. A source familiar with the developments tells OneIndia that both sides should go back to their deployment prior to the arising of this situation.

The talks would be progressive in nature and the idea would be to build mutual trust and also reduce tensions between the two sides. A proposal for the withdrawal of artillery guns and talks from the rear areas by both sides would also be put forth.

Lt. General Singh will be accompanied by the chief of the 3rd Infantry Division, a brigade commander, the commanding officers of a local battalion and a translator. Although it remains unclear as of now, the source cited above said that the talks could also figure the north bank of Pangong Tso and the area to its north till the Galwan Valley, where tensions have been high.

China on Wednesday emphasised that there was no need for the intervention of a "third party" to resolve its current standoff with India as the two neighbours have full-fledged border-related mechanisms and communication channels to sort out their differences through dialogue.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that China's position on the border issue with India was "consistent and clear" and both the countries have "earnestly" implemented the important consensus reached between their leaders.

Zhao was replying to a question about the phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump during which the two leaders also discussed the border standoff between India and China.

"Now the situation there (at India-China border) is overall stable and controllable. China and India have full-fledged border-related mechanisms and communication channel. We have the capability to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation," Zhao said.