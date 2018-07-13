Lt. Gen Syed Ata Hasnain appointed Chancellor of Central University of Kashmir

Srinagar, July 13: Former military secretary Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain has been appointed as the chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir.

His appointment is for a term of five years and the order was issued by the President of India.

Syed Ata Hasnain, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Bar) is a retired Three-Star General of the Indian Army. His last assignment in service was as the Military Secretary of the Indian Army. Prior to that, he commanded an Army Corps in Jammu and Kashmir, amongst other appointments.