  • search

Lt. Gen Syed Ata Hasnain appointed Chancellor of Central University of Kashmir

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Srinagar, July 13: Former military secretary Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain has been appointed as the chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir.

    Hasnain appointed Chancellor of Central University of Kashmir
    Former military secretary Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain

    His appointment is for a term of five years and the order was issued by the President of India.

    Syed Ata Hasnain, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Bar) is a retired Three-Star General of the Indian Army. His last assignment in service was as the Military Secretary of the Indian Army. Prior to that, he commanded an Army Corps in Jammu and Kashmir, amongst other appointments.

    Read more about:

    syed ata hasnain chancellor jammu and kashmir indian army president of india

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue