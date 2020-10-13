Move back: You first, because you came first India tells China at commender level talks

Lt. Gen Menon takes over as Fire and Fury Corps commander

New Delhi, Oc 12: Lt. General P G K Menon has taken over as the commander of the Fire and Fury Corps from Lt. Gen Harinder Singh.

The Fire and Fury Corps is responsible for the operations in Ladakh. Lt. Gen Menon was posted as the Additional Director of the Complaint Advisor Board at the Army Headquarters.

In his farewell message Lt. Gen Singh conveyed his regards to all ranks in the Fire Fury. He appreciated their dedication to the nation, even in the most hostile terrain and challenges faced by any Army in the world.

Constructive and positive says China on 7th military commander level talks with India

Lt. Gen Singh led the Corps commander-level talks began at around 12 noon in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and continued beyond 8:30 pm on Monday.

As the border standoff entered the sixth month, an early resolution to the row appeared dim with close to 100,000 Indian and Chinese troops remaining deployed in the high-altitude region and showing readiness for a long-haul.

The Indian delegation is led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, and includes Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA). It is learnt an official of the Chinese foreign ministry is also part of the Chinese delegation.