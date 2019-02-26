Architect of Surgical Strike 1, Lt Ten Hooda showers praise on strike 2

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 26: Lt Gen DS Hooda (Retired), the Northern Army Commander during the 'Surgical Strike' in 2016, congratulated the government and Indian Air Force for carrying out air strike in Balakot in Pok.

    Lt Gen DS Hooda (Retired). PTI file photo
    Lt Gen DS Hooda (Retired). PTI file photo

    Lt Gen DS Hooda (Retired), who is heading Congress task force on national security, said, "My compliment goes to the government for taking this action and also to the Air Force for the way they have carried out this strike (in Balakot) in an absolutely professional manner."

    "All pilots are safe. I think it needed to be done. I personally had no doubt in my mind after Pulwama attack that some strong action will be taken by the government, " said Hooda.

    Also Read | Non-Military, pre-emptive action says Foreign Secy after IAF hits JeM camp in Balakot

    After the Pulwama attack, Hooda had told forein news agency that Associated Press that while "some kind of limited (military) strike (against Pakistan) is more than likely," he hoped for "rethinking and reconciliation" from all sides in the conflict.

    The former general, who was in charge of the army's northern command at the frontier with Pakistan in Kashmir and counterinsurgency operations, oversaw India's "surgical strikes" in September 2016 after militants attacked a military base in the frontier town of Uri near the highly militarised Line of Control.

