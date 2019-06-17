  • search
    Advani, Sushma, Deve Gowda among other veterans missed in 17th Lok Sabha

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 17: Several veteran parliamentarians, including L K Advani, H D Deve Gowda and Sushma Swaraj, who had been regulars in the Lower House for decades, were missed in the new Lok Sabha on Monday as they either did not contest the polls or lost.

    File photo of L K Advani
    The familiar faces which were not seen included BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi, former Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, M Veerappa Moily and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

    While Advani, Joshi and Mahajan did not contest the polls due to the party's norm of not fielding leaders older than 75 years, Swaraj had not contested the polls, citing ill health.

    Former Prime Minister Gowda and Congress leaders Kharge, Moilly and Scindia lost the Lok Sabha polls.

    While AIADMK leader and former Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai and Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra lost the polls, BJD leader Tathagata Satpathy did not contest the polls.

    Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, his party colleagues Sushmita Dev also lost the elections.

