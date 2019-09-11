  • search
    Casteist: Opposition parties slam LS Speaker Om Birla's 'praise for Brahmins'

    By Shreya
    |

    Jaipur/New Delhi, Sep 11: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stirred up a major controversy over his remarks that people from the Brahmin community are held in high regard in society by birth because of their dedication, sacrifice and guidance to other communities. The opposition parties have dubbed it as "casteist remarks".

    Om Birla
    Om Birla

    "Brahmins have always had a high position in society. This position is the result of their sacrifice and dedication. This is the reason that Brahmin society has always been in the role of a torchbearer," Birla tweeted in Hindi on Sunday.

    It is this mindset, Sibal on Om Birla’s statement

    It is this mindset, Sibal on Om Birla’s statement

    While senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal criticised Birla, saying it is "this mindset that caters to a caste ridden unequal India", independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani condemned the comments and demanded an apology from the Lok Sabha Speaker.

    Sibal also tweeted,"Om Birla: Speaker Lok Sabha said: ''Brahmins are held in high regard by virtue of birth''. It is this mindset that caters to a caste ridden unequal India. We respect you Birla ji not because you are a Brahmin but because you are our Speaker in Lok Sabha."

    True face of BJP hindutva, says Karti Chidambaram

    True face of BJP hindutva, says Karti Chidambaram

    Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said it does not behove the Lok Sabha Speaker to make such "casteist remarks".

    "This is the true face of @BJP4India Hindutva. A hierarchy of caste," he said in a tweet.

    Owaisi slams Lok Sabha Speaker’s Brahmin remark

    Owaisi slams Lok Sabha Speaker’s Brahmin remark

    Reacting to Birla''s remarks, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Assaduddin Owaisi said, "sir with due respect, Constitution promises justice, equality and fraternity to all."

    "As Babasaheb (Ambedkar) said, unless there''s fraternity and respect towards fellow humans ''liberty will produce the supremacy of the few over many''. We can''t live in an India where one caste is superior to others," Owaisi said in a tweet.

    Mevani demands apology

    Mevani demands apology

    Demanding Birla''s apology over the remarks, Jignesh Mevani said, "this celebration of Indian caste system is not only condemnable but also cringe-worthy! It''s a joke on us that a casteist like him is our Lok Sabha speaker. He should publicly apologise for this attitude."

