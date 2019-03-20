LS polls: Now social media norms to be similar to Model Code of Conduct

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 20: A code of ethics for online platforms is in the offing ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. During a meeting of the Internet and Mobile Association, the Election Commission and various social media organisations, it was decided that there would be a code of ethics.

The meeting was held to identify and report violations of the model code of conduct in the run up to the elections. The meeting was attended by officials of the IAMAI, Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, Google, ShareChat, TikTok and BigoTV.

Also Read | India now has 2,293 political parties, 149 registered between Jan & March

It was further discussed at the meeting to set up a notification mechanism by the social media platforms for action against violations under Section 126 of the Representation of People Act. The meeting also discussed about setting up a dedicated grievance channel, which in turn would act on issues such as election expenditure. The cell would also ensure transparency.

The Election Commission urged the social media outlets to come up with a set of norms, which would be similar on the lines of the Model Code of Conduct. The guidelines are expected to be laid down today.