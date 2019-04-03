LS polls: CPI announces candidates for 9 seats in UP, MP, Jharkhand and Bihar

New Delhi, Apr 3: The Communist Party of India on Wednesday announced its candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

The candidate list released by the party includes East Champaran in Bihar, Chatra seat in Jharkhand and Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh as well as six seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The party has announced Prabhakar Jaiswal from the East Champaran seat, Arjun Kumar from Chatra and Keshkali Kol from Shahdol.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party has named Satish Kumar from the Bareilly seat, Chandra Koree from Shahjahanpur, Mahendra Pratap Verma from Banda, Ashish Singh from Gorakhpur, Triloki Nath from Lalganj and Santosh Pratap Singh from Balia.

Till now, the CPI has announced 31 candidates, including former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar from Begusarai seat in Bihar and senior party leader Atul Kumar Anjaan from Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh.

