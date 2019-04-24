LS polls 4th phase: Prince Kumar, with Rs 500 candidate has lowest assets

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 24: Prince Kumar an independent candidate fighting the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections has assets worth Rs 500 as per a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Contesting from Jhalawar Bhavan in Rajasthan, he has movable assets worth Rs 500 and no immovable assets.

Second on this list is Shamshudin contesting as an independent from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan. He is worth Rs 786. He has movable assets worth Rs 786 and no immovable assets.

Bapan Sopan Thoke is third on this list with assets worth Rs 1,100. He is contesting as an independent from the Mumbai North Central seat in Maharashtra has movable assets worth Rs 1,100 and no immovable assets.

Other details:

There are 306(33 per cent) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore. Among the major parties 50(88 per cent) out of 57 candidates from INC, 50(88 per cent) out of 57 candidates from BJP, 20(37 per cent) out of 54 candidates from BSP, 13(62 per cent) out of 21 candidates from SHS and 8(80 per cent) out of 10 candidates from SP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 4 election is Rs. 4.53 crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 57 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates is Rs. 13.63 crores, 57 Indian National Congress (INC) candidates is Rs 29.03 crores, 54 Bhaujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates have average assets of Rs 2.69 crores, and 21 Shivsena (SHS) candidates have average assets of Rs 17.85 crores.