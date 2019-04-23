LS polls 2019 phase 3 voting LIVE: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi among 1,612 candidates who are in fray

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 23: The voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held today in which 116 parliamentary seats across 15 states and one union territory would go to polls. As per the original schedule, 115 seats were to vote today but the polling in East Tripura seat was postponed from April 18 to April 23 after the EC found that law and order situation there was not conducive then for holding elections.

Of the 115 seat, the BJP had won 62 seats while the Congress bagged 16 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Four Lok Sabha seats in Assam, all 26 seats in Gujarat, 5 seats in Bihar, 7 in Chhattisgarh, remaining 14 in Karnataka, 14 in Maharashtra, all 20 in Kerala, both seats in Goa, 5 in West Bengal, 6 in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. One seat in Tripura is also going to polls.

All the seats in Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu will be voting today.

Presidents of both the BJP and the Congress will face the electorate today. Amit Shah is contesting from Gandhinagar in Gujarat while Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad in Kerala.

Other key candidates include Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is contesting from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Singh Yadav from Firozabad. Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's daughter, is contesting from Baramati in Maharashtra. In Bihar, Adhikar Party-Loktantrik (JAP-L) chief Pappu Yadav is taking on RJD's Sharad Yadav in Madhepura.

In Odisha, Puri is witnessing a triangular fight between BJD's Pinaki Mishra, BJP's Sambit Patra and Congress's Satya Prakash Nayak. In Karnataka, the BJP is considered to have strong footing in many of the 14 seats going to the polls today.

Stay tuned for the LIVE Updates from Lok Sabha elections 2019 Phase 3 voting here:

Read other Lok Sabha elections 2019 related stories here:

Lok Sabha elections 2019