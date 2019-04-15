LS polls 2019: Modi lookalike gets notice for his 'one vote, one note' slogan

Lucknow, Apr 15: A lookalike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections has been served a notice for violating the poll code over his slogan - "one vote, one note".

Abhinandhan Pathak filed his nomination papers from Lucknow as an Independent candidate and said he would also contest Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After filing nomination, he told the media that his slogan was "one note, one vote".

In a notice served to Pathak, District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said that the slogan appeared to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and amounts to "luring electorate for votes".

"Pathak has been given 24 hours time to reply to the notice after receiving it. In absence of the reply, FIR under relevant sections will be lodged against him," the DM, also the returning officer, said.

Claiming himself to be a "serious candidate and not the dummy one", Pathak said he was against 'jumla' (gimmick) and after winning, "I would support Rahul Gandhi's PM's candidature" .

Pathak bears resemblance to PM Modi. He dresses and speaks like Modi and begins his speech with 'Mitron' (friends), the pet word PM uses frequently to address his audiences.

A resident of Saharanpur, Pathak was with the BJP-led NDA constituent Republican Party of India (Athawale) as its state vice-president for Uttar Pradesh till he joined the Congress last month.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, there were several lookalikes of Modi, including Pathak, who were seen in different places across the country during election campaigns.

However, Pathak had actively campaigned for the Congress in the run-up to the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh last year, holding meetings in a number of seats in the state, including Jagdalpur, Dantewada, Kondagaon and Bastar.

Lucknow, from where Pathak has filed his nomination, will vote in the fifth phase of the elections on May 6.