  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LS polls 2019: Modi lookalike gets notice for his 'one vote, one note' slogan

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Apr 15: A lookalike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections has been served a notice for violating the poll code over his slogan - "one vote, one note".

    Abhinandhan Pathak filed his nomination papers from Lucknow as an Independent candidate and said he would also contest Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    LS polls 2019: Modi lookalike gets notice for his one vote, one note slogan
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    After filing nomination, he told the media that his slogan was "one note, one vote".

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP fields Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur

    In a notice served to Pathak, District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said that the slogan appeared to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and amounts to "luring electorate for votes".

    "Pathak has been given 24 hours time to reply to the notice after receiving it. In absence of the reply, FIR under relevant sections will be lodged against him," the DM, also the returning officer, said.

    Claiming himself to be a "serious candidate and not the dummy one", Pathak said he was against 'jumla' (gimmick) and after winning, "I would support Rahul Gandhi's PM's candidature" .

    Pathak bears resemblance to PM Modi. He dresses and speaks like Modi and begins his speech with 'Mitron' (friends), the pet word PM uses frequently to address his audiences.

    A resident of Saharanpur, Pathak was with the BJP-led NDA constituent Republican Party of India (Athawale) as its state vice-president for Uttar Pradesh till he joined the Congress last month.

    During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, there were several lookalikes of Modi, including Pathak, who were seen in different places across the country during election campaigns.

    Why did you lie and attribute it to SC: BJP fires at Rahul Gandhi

    However, Pathak had actively campaigned for the Congress in the run-up to the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh last year, holding meetings in a number of seats in the state, including Jagdalpur, Dantewada, Kondagaon and Bastar.

    Lucknow, from where Pathak has filed his nomination, will vote in the fifth phase of the elections on May 6.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 18:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue