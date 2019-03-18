LS polls 2019: Jagan takes a calculated risk in fielding BCs in unreserved seats

Amaravati, Mar 18: The YSR Congress party fielded 41 leaders in a total of 140 unreserved seats. Further the party also went on to field 7 BC leaders in 20 unreserved Lok Sabha seats.

This is a well calculated move by Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is looking the counter Pawan Kalyan, who is threatening to walk away with a chunk of the Kapu votes. The BCs comprise nearly 45 per cent of the population of the state.

Jagan Reddy is playing a calculated game by fielding BC candidates in constituencies which have been dominated by the upper caste communities. For instance the Godavari district is a strong hold of the Kapus, but also has a sizeable BC population. He has also fielded a BC candidate in the Rajahmundry Lok Sabha seat, which is dominated by the upper caste communities. Even in the Reddy stronghold of Rayalseema, Jagan has di ended three BC candidates in the Lok Sabha segments.

The party however has not ignored the Kapu community either. It has fielded Kapus from 31 seats. Further five seats have been given to Muslims and three each to the Vysya and Brahmin communities. There has been an equal emphasis given to the Reddys who back the YSRCP. 48 seats of the total unreserved seats have gone to the Reddys.

Observers point out that the YSR Congress has taken a calculated risk. It has tried and ensured that it retains the votes from every community in the state. Jagan this year also increased the representation given to Muslims. In 2014, there were four Muslim candidates, while this year it has gone up to five.